'Till Death' exhibit: The Muscatine wedding dresses steal the show

Weddings and funerals are key events in people's lives and, through the years, many traditions have developed around them. Brides wear fancy white wedding gowns and — for a time, anyway — women wore formal black mourning clothes for a specified time after a death.
An exhibit titled "Till Death: Wedding and Mourning Traditions" that illustrates these customs has opened at the Muscatine Art Center, with a display of historic clothing, accessories and other artifacts. The exhibit continues through Nov. 1, and there will be special events Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, including two dinners and a brunch.
The display covers two floors of the center, with about 30 costumes on the wedding floor and about 20 on the mourning floor, all owned and worn by people from Muscatine County.
Several relate to the Musser family, including the wedding dress of Laura Musser McComb, in whose 1908 home the art center is located.
Where did staff find all these items?
That was easy.
No, they did not go knocking door to door asking people if they had any old wedding or funeral objects they could loan. All of the mourning items and all but three of the wedding gowns were already in the museum's collection, Virginia Cooper, registrar, said.
But, they have been in storage and "most of these costumes have never been seen by the public," she said.
The oldest dress in the wedding exhibit dates to 1849 and the most recent is from 1957. Clothing in the funeral exhibit is all 1800s to early 1900s.
A fundamental challenge — which took staff an immense amount of time — was to dress the mannequins with the historic clothing. Or, more accurately, fit the mannequins to the dresses.
Because the women who wore these dresses were of all different shapes and sizes, it would not work to put them on a one-size-fits-all mannequin. Instead, the center ordered new, hard foam mannequins and then carved them by hand to fit the dresses, Melanie Alexander, center director, explained.
Then, because the white body fabric that covered the mannequins originally no longer fit, the body fabric had to be hand-sewn back on.
"It's complicated," Alexander said with understatement. "There are a lot of steps to get from point A to point B."
Many of the mannequins are tiny. People in general were smaller years ago, and that, coupled with the "wasp waist" fashion of wearing corsets to make a woman's waist as small as possible, renders some sizes almost unbelievable.
The smallest: 22 inches in a brown "going away" dress worn by Florence Jane McWilliams after her marriage to Duane Whitfield Coe on March 25, 1869, in Smithfield, New York.
Placards accompanying the clothing explain the particulars of each piece as well as trends in general.
In the early 1800s, the dress a woman wore to her wedding was not necessarily white; instead it was her best dress of any color, and often she wore it again.
The tradition of white began with British Queen Victoria who wore an elaborate cream satin and lace gown for her wedding to Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 1840.
Queen Victoria influenced other traditions as well, including the wearing of black for funerals, and a certain amount of time afterwards, and making tiered wedding cakes decorated with white frosting.
In addition to the two floors of clothing and related accessories, there is a wall case full of wedding collectibles, such as photos, invitations and cake toppers. Most of these items are on loan.
Overall, "the exhibition spotlights how (people) exchanged vows and laid to rest their loved ones and how those customs changed over time," center director Alexander said in a written release.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many 2020 weddings that had been long-planned had to be radically changed, and funerals have had to change as well.
"The last few months have made us question what happens if we cannot gather together to celebrate a marriage or mark the massing of someone we cherish," Alexander said. "The traditions evolved over time, as did the fashion, but connecting with others, especially during times of great joy and deep sorrow is part of our humanity."
