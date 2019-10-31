{{featured_button_text}}
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather.

They include:

Columbus Schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Musatine Schools, delayed 2 hours

Morning Sun Elementary School, delayed 2 hours

Wapello Schools, delayed 2 hours

