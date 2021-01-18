Tony Sacco's struggling to hire enough staff for restaurant in Eldridge

Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer of Happy Joe's and Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen, isn't too happy.
In fact, he's outright perplexed.
The new Tony Sacco's in Eldridge has been open since mid-December, and it's been well-received, Tom Sacco (no relation) said.
There's just been one problem for Sacco — finding enough staff.
"It's very, very difficult to staff," he said. "Very difficult."
His restaurant is not that large, just 5,000 square feet inside with seating for 180. Normally, it would require 30-40 staff. It has only 12 currently.
"Living in Dallas and some of the other cities I've lived," he said, "you would drive an hour to work and be glad you had a job."
But not so in the Eldridge area. He can't believe more workers don't want to drive from Davenport.
"From our corporate office (on the far Western edge of Bettendorf), it's 17 minutes. We can't get people who want to come north of (Interstate) 80. It's too far."
He's had several situations where staff have worked a couple of shifts and then they quit.
"It's too far to come to work every day," they tell him.
"Are people accustomed to being to work in two minutes in this town?" Sacco asked. "It just blows me away."
He doesn't believe pay is the issue at all. "We are paying $2-$3 an hour more for some of the skilled positions — bartending, cooking — and it's still a son-of-a-gun to do."
He's had to transfer two employees from his South Bend, Ind., area restaurant and pay for their moves.
"Kitchen guys because we couldn't get the help in Eldridge," he explained. "We just didn't want to let the food suffer."
He's quit serving lunch Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and on Thursdays and Fridays when lunch is served, the restaurant is closed from 2 to 4 p.m.
He's had days where he had to press his manager, kitchen manager and a dining room employee into action cooking after cooks didn't show up.
And all of this is happening during times of COVID-19, and the restaurant is not at full capacity anyway, and more people are unemployed than usually would be.
"That's the part that's shocking," he said. "Of all of the places, I would never have bet Iowa."
He is hearing people got used to collecting additional money from unemployment that came from Congress.
"Some people just don't have the motivation," he said. "People talk about the work ethic in Iowa and the upper Midwest. That's why I am shocked by it."
He's advertised for help in the Quad-Cities, even as far away as Clinton. He's also cognizant of stealing workers from other restaurants in town, and knows that affects the employee pool for everyone.
He does fill some jobs with high school students, but there's many that they simply cannot do.
But overall, he remains perplexed.
"The good ones are working," Sacco said. "And the one's that aren't, they don't seem like they want to work.
"Isn't that crazy?"