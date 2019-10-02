MUSCATINE — For the next several days, the city of Muscatine’s Automated Traffic Enforcement vehicle will be deployed throughout the city looking for careless motorists and because the goal is not making money, Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison is happy to let people know where the vehicle will be parked.
The vehicle will be located in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street through Thursday; on Oct. 7 and 8 it will be in the 800 block of Newell Avenue; and on Oct. 9 and 10 it will be in the 300 block of Roscoe Avenue. Jenison said the vehicle is being deployed to these areas because there have been complaints from residents about the traffic in those areas.
“We will put the car out in those areas to monitor what is going on,” he said. “If you are going over the speed limit, you will get a ticket.”
Jenison explained the car does the same thing as the full sized traffic cameras at several intersections in Muscatine. The vehicle records traffic movement, captures images, and makes the images available for review.
He said tickets cost $75 and have to be paid within 30 days of being issued, unless the ticket is contested. Jenison explained the process has changed over the last year. Someone getting a ticket can ask to review the information with an officer. If the ticket is unpaid, the next option for the city is to file with a municipal court, which can add court fees onto the fine.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is not a fine generating thing,” Jenison said. “That is not the idea of the traffic cameras. The main purpose is traffic calming. You know the cameras are there so you obey the speed limit and the traffic laws. It is safer for you, other motorists and pedestrians.”
He stressed the location of the cameras is posted on the city’s Facebook page and official web site.
Despite not being for fine generation, the traffic cameras generate around $300,000 from fines each year. Jenison said the money from fines goes back into public safety.
The program began in 2011 with a study of at-risk intersections. Those intersections were equipped with traffic cameras. The mobile unit came later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.