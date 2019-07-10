A Canadian Pacific locomotive partially derailed on the Government Bridge at about noon Wednesday, and the bridge and Rock Island Arsenal Davenport Gate have been closed until further notice.
According to a press release from the Arsenal, the lock also is closed to barge traffic because the swing span cannot be moved.
Railroad officials said they must bring a crane from one of two remote locations to put the train back on the tracks, and the recovery could take up to eight hours, the release said.
The rail cars attached to the locomotive were decoupled and moved to Rock Island. There were no leaks of cargo or hazardous materials, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.