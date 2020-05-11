Trooper: Davenport man sentenced for ramming squad car in 2016 tries to run over officer

At 2:18 a.m. Saturday, the trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling at “an extremely unsafe speed,” with other reckless driving behavior and registration violations. The sport utility vehicle stopped at 13th and Warren streets, Davenport.

The trooper pulled his marked cruiser, with lights activated, in front of the SUV to block it.

While the trooper approached the SUV, the driver jumped out of the driver’s seat and the man in the front-seat passenger jumped into the driver’s seat.

The trooper opened the driver's door to stop the new driver from putting the vehicle into gear. With the door open, the driver put the SUV into reverse and tried to run over the trooper.

“I was able to push enough pressure on the open door to escape before being drug underneath the car,” the trooper wrote. “During this time I was telling the driver to stop but he continued and willfully tried to use the vehicle as a weapon knowing I was stuck inside the open door.”

The driver, the trooper said, “was aware that I would have been seriously injured or died if the vehicle went over the top of me but he persisted.”