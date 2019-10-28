MUSCATINE – Democratic Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke will visit Muscatine on Sunday and hold rallies giving Iowa voters the chance to learn more about their platforms.
Democratic presidential frontrunner Elizabeth Warren will be in Muscatine on Sunday afternoon to host a town hall meeting at Jefferson Elementary School, 403 E. Ninth St. Doors will open at 3:15 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tickets aren’t required but guests are recommended to RSVP before the event. Seating will be on a first come, first served basis.
CNN reports Warren and former vice president Joe Biden have been competing to gain the top slot in the presidential campaign. Warren, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have held the top three slots in the race since the beginning. The Massachusetts senator announced her candidacy for president on Feb. 9 at a rally in Lawrence, Mass. Warren and Sanders are the only candidates to run their campaigns on grassroots money.
Candidate Beto O’Rourke will also return to Iowa this week for a four-day tour following the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration. He will hold a town hall meeting at noon Sunday. The location hasn’t been announced yet.
You have free articles remaining.
An El Paso TV station announced on March 13 that O’Rourke had announced his candidacy for president. The former Texas Congressman is ranked sixth in CNN polls regarding candidates.
Muscatine has been host to many Democratic Presidential candidates over the last few months, with Iowa being the opening state for the presidential caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020, giving voters less than 100 days to choose their pick.
Recently Biden visited Pearl City Station, where he spoke of his vision for the United States for almost 45 minutes without taking questions afterward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.