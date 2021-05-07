Two food giveaways continue in the Quad-Cities

Two food giveaways provide healthy food to those in need.

Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities will hold a Free Fresh Produce Drive from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9, to support Quad-City families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islamic Center is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

The food giveaway is a part of the charity work performed by the Islamic Circle of North America, of which the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities is a part. Each car receives one box of food.

All are welcome to attend.

USDA Farm to Box Giveaway program

The USDA Farm to Box Giveaway program has been extended through May 28. Food is distributed on Fridays, starting at 10 a.m. at the Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, and stays open as long as the food lasts.

Everyone is welcome, no identification is required. Each car receives a box of food and 2% milk.

