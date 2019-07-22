Davenport Police were at a Jersey Ridge Road home late Monday when they found two men drowned in the pool.
Police were called to 1125 Jersey Ridge Road at 8:54 p.m. Seven squad cars remained on the scene at 10 p.m.
The Davenport Crime Unit was on site. Officers were behind the gated home and had the entire property marked off by crime scene tape.
The home is owned by John K. Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct, in the Village of East Davenport. It was not immediately clear if it is his residence or a rental property.
In April 2011, Wisor was granted a go-ahead to demolish the historic Peter C. Bruchmann House at this address. He tore that home down and began construction on a new home there a short time later, according to the Quad-City Times archives.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.