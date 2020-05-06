Two more deaths in Rock Island County; Joslin's Tyson now has 101 positive COVID-19 cases

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Rock Island County, bringing the county’s total to 16.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the deaths to be a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.
“We are saddened greatly that we have lost two more Rock Island County residents to this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Because of that, we urge everyone to take the proper precautions to protect yourself and other vulnerable residents of our community by staying home, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and washing their hands frequently.”
Rock Island County also reported 14 more positive tests for a total of 530. The Tyson plant in Joslin now has 101 of those, Ludwig said. Also, she said, 22 of the reported cases in the county remain hospitalized.
Scott County had no additional deaths to report at Wednesday’s briefing by the two county health departments. Scott County did have five additional cases for a total of 260.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department Wednesday reported a total of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
With some restrictions loosening up a bit in both counties, Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, waved the caution flag.
“We can’t afford to have our community lose interest or stop listening to our messages on what we must do to keep this virus from increasing its spread and severity in our community,” he said.
While also urging people to keep supporting local restaurants for carry-out, Rivers said people must continue to refrain from hanging around the establishment or nearby.
“We all look forward until we can sit down and enjoy the company of family and friends at our local hangouts,” he said. “And that time will come, but it is not now.”
While some of the focus Wednesday was on long-term care facilities, Ludwig noted, “Just know this, your personal decision will affect more than just you.”
In Rock Island County, in terms of long-term care facilities, Generations in Rock Island has had 22 positive cases and six deaths; Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline has had five cases and one death; Centennial Care in Moline has had 21 cases and one death; Friendship Manor in Rock Island has had two cases and no deaths; Park Vista in East Moline has had two cases and no deaths; Fort Armstrong in Rock Island has had eight cases and no deaths.
In Iowa, facilities only have to be reported when they have three or more cases, and none are listed by the state health department in Scott County. In Muscatine County, three facilities are listed: Lutheran Living Senior Campus, which has 31 cases; Pearl Valley Rehabilitation of Muscatine, 33; and Wilton Retirement Community, 31.
In other COVID-19 related news,
- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Wednesday an approximately $1 million grant award to Bettendorf Transit in Bettendorf as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Bettendorf Transit will use the grant funds to support operations and pay for maintenance, including cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- The breadth of COVID-19 testing in Iowa continues to grow: 1 in 50 Iowans have been tested for the disease, according to state public health data published Wednesday.
Iowa’s testing has expanded dramatically in the past two weeks after the state contracted with a Utah-based private health care company on a $26 million testing program.
- The state on Wednesday confirmed 12 new virus-related deaths, all of which were among adults who were at least 61 years old. The state also confirmed 293 new cases of the virus. Virus-related hospitalizations across the state continue to climb: a new one-day high of 414 individuals were hospitalized, according to the latest state public health data.
- According to the state public health department, the additional 12 deaths included one in Muscatine County, an adult from age 61 to 80 years old. Muscatine County now has 17 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
