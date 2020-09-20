Two new apartments add 111 homes to downtown Davenport

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The $8 million apartment building under construction at the corner of West River Drive and Ripley Street will house 55 apartments, including five units on the first floor that will be two-story, with "a walk-up, brownstone-type feel," Pete Stopulos, one of the developers, said.

The building called 400 River also will offer balconies with river views in every apartment — studio to two-bedroom — an amenity he called "apropos to our time." Another feature differentiating the project from other downtown apartments is that there will be 22 spots of covered parking underneath, plus additional on-site.

But the crowning touch, Stopulos said, will be a 5,000-square-foot roof deck that will overlook LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park. "It will be a really, really neat feature," he said.

He hopes to have construction finished by summer of 2021 "at the latest."

The space most recently was a parking lot, and Stopulos and partners had previously proposed an 11-story luxury condominium building for the site.

But building an apartment building "just made a lot more financial sense" than pursuing the condo project, Stopulos has said. It would have been "harder for us to absorb the financial risk on a $15 million project with only five pre-sold units," he has said.