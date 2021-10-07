Two vie for Buffalo mayor, five seeking three council seats in November city elections

"Some people think things can get done overnight, but things like this just takes time," Miller said. "...I think Buffalo is going down the right path."

Mary K Moore

Moore, 64, has lived in Buffalo her whole life. She retired from CHS, an agribusiness co-op. She decided to run for City Council, she said, because she wanted to serve the community after she retired.

"A friend of mine stopped by and said you should run for City Council, and I decided why not? I'm retired," she said.

She said she hoped to get involved and continue services by the city, including the park and various celebrations.

Jim Rogers

Rogers, who turns 73 in mid-October, is a retired employee of John Deere.

Rogers said he's running for office because "it's time for a change" in Buffalo representation. He said he'd like to make road improvements a priority and keep up city assets like the cemetery.