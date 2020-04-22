Tyson closing Waterloo plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Following criticism from public health officials over coronavirus concerns, Tyson Foods on Wednesday announced it is closing its Waterloo meatpacking plant.

"Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production," Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said in a prepared statement.

The Waterloo facility, which is the company’s largest pork plant, had been running reduced production because of worker absenteeism, officials said.

Officials said Wednesday they will "stop production mid-week until further notice."

The company said its 2,800 employees will be invited to come to the plant later in the week for COVID-19 testing.

Workers will continue to be compensated while the plant is closed, officials said. Reopening will depend on the outcome of testing and other factors, officials said.

Stouffer said the closure will have far-reaching effects.