UIHC: Keep washing hands, social distancing, because it has worked

JOHNSTON — University of Iowa health care officials want Iowans to keep on social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks to help control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do have one final ask for everyone,” Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily news briefing Friday. “The improving circumstances in our state are because Iowans are doing their part practicing good safety habits such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitizing. (We) encourage each and every one of you to keep that up as we continue well into our recovery.”

Early on, Reynolds said, Iowa saw models projecting “staggering numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths across our state that would threaten to cripple our health care system.”

Reynolds said the state’s health care systems have not been overwhelmed, thanks to Iowans taking personal responsibility and the efforts of health care personnel, such as those at UIHC, who described efforts there to test more than 10,000 Iowans and serve patients with coronavirus-related symptoms.

As Iowa continues to open businesses, entertainment venues and school-sponsored summer activities, maintaining good social practices will remain vital.