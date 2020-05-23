Under state scrutiny, Davenport schools still miscounted suspensions

“That’s a concern of mine,” Paustian said. “There’s always going to be conflicts, but I think board members need to make every effort to attend, and an expulsion hearing is a very important duty and they need to be there.”

Before COVID-19 closed schools, a task force was looking at student behavior. The group was formed as a result of a state recommendation, and the district was working with the city. While the pandemic has forced the district to shift priorities, Beck is optimistic.

“I fully expect the expulsion numbers to come down,” she said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Williamson, the bureau chief for school improvement at the Department of Education, pointed out the Davenport district is unique, because it is much larger than any district in Iowa ever to be placed on conditional accreditation by the state. Plus, the district has more problems and related citations than the state typically encounters.

"The question will always be how long it will take to make the right changes," she said Thursday. "We have been clear with the State Board of Education members and with the district when they have asked us that the changes Davenport needs to make will take years of collaboration between the Department and the district to do right."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0