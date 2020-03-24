UNION: I-74 bridge work comes to halt because of positive COVID-19 case

Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT, was not immediately available Tuesday to supply more information about the work stoppage. Last week, she said the arch for the westbound (Iowa-bound) span is expected to be finished in the next couple of months, and the first of the two spans should open to traffic in the second half of this year.

The eastbound (Illinois-bound) span is expected to be completed in 2021, but its construction is additionally complicated by a multi-purpose lane that will accommodate pedestrians and bicycles. The spans will have six through lanes for vehicles, plus exit lanes.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the country. Also on Tuesday, Rock Island County Department of Health announced a second Rock Island County confirmed case, a man in his 70s who is hospitalized locally. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 250 new cases, including four deaths, none near the Quad-Cities. The first death in Iowa also was announced Tuesday, in Dubuque County.

Positive cases are confirmed in the county of residence. It is unknown at this time where the bridge case was counted.

"Anybody else who gets sick is to report it immediately," Atkins said of the bridge workers. "It's possible they'll extend the quarantine."