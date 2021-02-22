United Way: $149,000 in federal funds to help emergency food, shelter programs in the Quad-Cities

Federal Emergency Management Agency funds will help nonprofits, faith-based groups and government agencies that offer emergency food, shelter and rental help in the Quad-Cities.
The United Way Quad Cities manages the grant review process and announced the $149,107 award from FEMA's Emergency Food and Shelter Program on Tuesday. Rock Island County received $74,876 and Scott County received $74,231 for nonprofit and government agencies that operate emergency food or shelter programs.
“As our community closes in on a year of life under COVID-19, we continue to support the frontline workers and nonprofits attending to emerging needs and lasting challenges faced by families each day,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “With so many of our neighbors coping with hardship, loss of income and health issues — through no fault of their own — we as a community should remain focused on solutions and hopeful for the future. While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a once-in-a-generation economic and health crisis, it is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retool solutions to problems we've put off for too long.”
Receiving funding are:
- All Saints Church - $7,500
- Christ UMC-EM - $1,000
- Christian Care - $7,500
- Friendly House - $4,000
- Humility Homes - $29,913
- Moline Township - $15,500
- New Choices - One Foundation - $2,250
- Pearl's Mission - Tamara Thomas - $2,250
- QC Haven of Hope - $6,600
- SAL Open Door - $18,681
- Salvation Army - $41,563
- World Relief - $3,100
- YouthHope - $2,500
- YWCA - 6,750
A local decision-making board made the decisions about grant awards. The board includes American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services and United Way Quad Cities.
For more information, visit unitedwayqc.org.