United Way QC seeks grant proposals for Emergency Food and Shelter Program

The United Way Quad Cities seeks proposals for grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $319,030 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The grants, federally funded and administered by the United Way Quad Cities, are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations providing emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.
“Our region’s allocation more than doubled this year, thanks to the CARES Act,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way Quad Cities, said in a news release. “This will be a welcome relief to our nonprofits working on the front lines helping people navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know they’re experiencing increased demand for basic services, especially food and rental assistance.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act awarded $98,260 for Rock Island County and $89,232 in Scott County for nonprofit and government agencies operating emergency food or shelter programs.
The remaining money came from FEMA with allocations of $68,950 for Rock Island County and $62,588 for Scott County.
Applications are available at unitedwayqc.org/emergency-food-and-shelter and must be submitted along with a letter outlining the needs for funds and a budget by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in an email to Leslee Cook at lcook@unitedwayqc.org. Grant recipients will be announced by June 1.
A board with representatives from these American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, The Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services, and United Way of the Quad Cities makes the decisions on the grant awards.
Local organizations chosen to receive funds are required to:
• Be a nonprofit organization or unit of government
• Have an accounting system
• Practice nondiscrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• Nonprofits must have a volunteer board
