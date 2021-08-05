UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis to require employees to be vaccinated (copy)

UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health System will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. UnityPoint Health employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, while Genesis has not yet announced a date.
Both health systems made the announcements Thursday and urged communities to follow suit with vaccinations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
For UnityPoint Health, the decision affects more than 32,000 employees in three states, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.
"We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve."
UnityPoint Health employees who choose not to become vaccinated will be asked to voluntarily resign or face termination. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, consistent with UnityPoint Health's practice for other required vaccines. A temporary deferral will be available for those employees who are pregnant.
UnityPoint Health System serves metropolitan and rural communities in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with local hospitals in Muscatine, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island.
"The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Dave Williams, chief clinical officer of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall."
Kurt Andersen, M.D., senior vice president of physician operations and chief medical officer for Genesis Health System said all employees and physicians will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine, but no deadline has been set.
"We will be announcing our plan once the plan is finalized and approved," Andersen said in a press release. "Since the start of the pandemic, Genesis has considered measures necessary to provide the safest care setting possible for patients, visitors, medical staff and employees.
"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, readily available and at no cost," he said. "We continue to believe everyone able to be vaccinated safely should be vaccinated."
Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said two Genesis Health System employees are currently off work because of COVID-19 positive tests.