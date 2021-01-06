UnityPoint Health Trinity, Encompass Health plan 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Moline

Plans by two health care systems to bring a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital to Moline are progressing.

The hospital is to be built on the campus of UnityPoint Health Trinity's campus at 7th Street and 52nd Avenue. It is to be operational in mid-2022, according to UnityPoint and partner Encompass Health Corp, which is based in Birmingham, Ala.

“We are excited to announce our partnership to bring The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to Moline. This new hospital will be an important, significant new development, which will provide long-term benefits for many in our community,” said Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health Trinity, in a news release Wednesday. “Our goals are to enhance acute rehabilitative care in the Quad-Cities, increase access to high quality inpatient rehabilitation services, and keep patients close to home and family.”

A certificate of need for the $34 million project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board over the summer, the release states.