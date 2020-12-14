University of Iowa Health Care administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine

Iowa has accumulated 277,775 of that total and 3,273 deaths.

But well before the virus arrived on U.S. soil, UIHC coronavirus expert Stanley Perlman was laying the groundwork for a future vaccine with his research. UI Health Care was among the international slate of trial sites for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which became the first approved last week and arrived on the UIHC doorstep via FedEx Monday morning.

UIHC administrators expect weekly shipments of vaccine to inoculate as many of their 16,000-plus employees as are willing — although UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said the campus doesn’t know exactly how many doses they’ll get each week.

“We get told at this time one week ahead of time,” Gunasekaran told The Gazette on Monday. “We will know at the end of this week how much we’re getting next week.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first shipment contained 975 doses — all of which will be distributed over the coming week, in expectation enough will be available in three weeks for the second dose all patients require for the 95 percent efficacy.