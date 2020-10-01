University of Iowa president to retire

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld has informed the Board of Regents of his intention to retire as president.

President Harreld will remain in his position until the Board can successfully complete a search for the next University of Iowa president, and the new president begins.

The Board will hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, to discuss the search process for the next president. The hope is to have a new president in place by the start of the fall 2021 semester, but this will be coordinated with the search committee to make sure there is an appropriate time frame to do a thorough search.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to thank President Harreld for his service to the University of Iowa and the entire state,” Board of Regents President Michael J. Richards said. “I have appreciated the tireless work that he has put in over the past five years, keeping UI among the nation’s top public universities. He has been dedicated to the success of our students, faculty and staff, and always willing to listen to and engage with the university community. I am thankful that President Harreld has agreed to remain president until its next leader can begin their duties, to allow for a smooth transition.”