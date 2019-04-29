A trio of adult bald eagles tending a nest of three babies near Lock & Dam 13 at Fulton, Illinois, is grabbing the attention of thousands of people around the world.
The reason: the trio is a rarity of nature, consisting of two males and one female, sharing full rights of parenthood, including mating, nest maintenance, incubation and raising the young.
While scientists documented eagle trios in 1977 in Alaska, 1983 in Minnesota and 1992 in California, one of the birds in those groups was always observed to be simply a nest helper, not a parent, said Pam Steinhaus, an employee of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Savanna District.
In this nest, both male eagles have been observed mating with the female, making them full fathers, Steinhaus said. A web camera trained on the nest provides live streaming video to a refuge website, so the birds' actions are documented.
This unusual arrangement snagged the interest of the National Audubon Society, which published an online article on April 11. As a result, so many readers logged onto the refuge's website that they crashed the site.
Since then, other media have picked up the story, including The Washington Post, USA Today, Smithsonian, National Public Radio and ABC World News.
"It just went crazy," Steinhaus said of the attention. On April 16, the web cam's live streaming — since moved to YouTube — had 52,000 viewers. Average viewing is 600 to 700 people at any one time.
Most viewers are from the United States and Canada, but 92 countries are represented overall, Steinhaus, of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, said.
She credits Stan Bousson, of Moline, for getting the web camera effort off the ground about eight years ago.
Bousson is an avid birder and photographer, and a member of Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, a nonprofit group that supports the refuge with education, habitat restoration and other duties.
Retired since 2002 from the city of Moline where he last worked as its fleet manager, Bousson began rigging up his own cameras around the refuge to better watch and photograph birds.
In 2011, he, Steinhaus and other members of the stewards group thought, "wouldn't it be cool to put a camera out here where we could work with the Corps (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)" and watch the birds, Steinhaus said.
The stewards group secured a grant to pay for the equipment, but Steinhaus recalls implementation "was quite the ordeal," with challenges of water-proofing and running a cable underground to the Corps' office, among others.
Installation itself also was no small feat, what with the nest being about 80 feet above the ground, in a silver maple located on a narrow, forested peninsula that is surrounded by Mississippi River backwaters.
To do this work, Bousson enlisted the help of David Mize, owner of Ranger Tree Service, Eldridge, who is skilled at climbing trees and not afraid of heights. Secure in a harness, Mize climbed the tree, then used ropes to pull up the camera and equipment he needed to mount it.
He affixed a mounting plate to the silver maple with lag screws in a way that wouldn't harm the tree, then attached the camera and ran a cable down and over to the Corps' building, he said.
Mize estimates the size of the nest at six feet wide and 10 feet deep.
"But I tell you what," he said. "Those pictures don't do it justice. You could crawl out on that nest. It's huge. It probably weighs 1,000 to 2,000 pounds. They keep loading it up every year."
Steinhaus explained that adding sticks and successive layers is how the eagles keep the nest clean. Rather than somehow tossing out the droppings, they cover them up. They also build up the sides so the baby eagles don't fall out.
Although the trio just recently attracted world-wide attention, people at the refuge have been watching them for years. The gift shop at the Ingersoll Learning Center sells "eagle trio" T-shirts, sweatshirts, coffee mugs, socks and cell phone cases to celebrate their status.
