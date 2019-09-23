Off to the side of the board room, a handful of people sat with signs: "All Means All" or "Education or starvation, your move."
Gina Hale, longtime special-education advocate for Davenport Community Schools students, announced a hunger strike at the Davenport School Board meeting on Monday night.
”We have filed (in May) for due process against the district for compensatory education," she said Sunday. "We spent the entire summer in mediation with the school district. Now they have refused to settle."
"We have had our scheduling conference with the judge and been informed that the school district wants the entire case dismissed,” she said. “That happened Wednesday.”
Hale spoke for a few minutes during Monday's open forum. She said other parents were striking in "silent ways," either by leaving the district, like she did, or homeschooling their children.
"I strike because silence is consent," she said. "I have nothing left to lose."
Hale said the district plans to have her case dismissed because her daughter, 18, no longer lives in the district. "She’s back in residential school in South Dakota, where she is thriving and has recovered quite a lot of the ground she missed while she was in Iowa," Hale said.
"I'm going to end by inviting other parents who have had difficulties with special education to come and join me, sit with me, share their stories, get their stories out," she said.
She was joined by Ella Griesenbeck, 17, who said she dropped out from Central High School.
"I'm really thankful Gina is out here today, fighting for us, because we don't count," she said.
Hale doesn't expect anyone else to fast or go on a hunger strike, she said. She wants to see the program the district has planned for her daughter.
“I want my daughter to receive compensatory education. I want my daughter to be in a placement where she is safe and can learn," Hale said. "I would love if the district allowed me to partner with them and helped them build programs like this.”
"I’m willing to put my life on the line for my kid. Like any parent would," Hale said.
She is "devastated" by the situation and its impact on her family. "I have to live in South Dakota so my daughter can get the placement she needs," said Hale, who is missing out on her other children's activities and educations.
Because she lives in South Dakota, she cannot run for the school board or vote in the Davenport School Board election, she said. "And my child is being denied equal protection under the law.”
Superintendent Robert Kobylski said he could not comment on anything regarding a particular student.
