Canadian Pacific has resumed rail traffic and all rail cars from
Friday's derailment have been removed from the track.
The news was shared by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency on its Facebook Saturday.
At the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Ray Allen said he was looking to speak to Canadian Pacific about the speed of its trains.
“I am concerned about the speed issue, not so much to being the cause of the accident but it just seems like speed makes the result of the accident like that much worse than it otherwise might be,” Allen said.
Allen said the accident could have been much worse, noting that if the cars had fallen towards LeClaire’s business district rather than the levee, there may have been demolished buildings. “It could have been a pretty terrible thing.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Gerard agreed, saying they needed to have discussions with CP. “When I look at this picture, the first thing that I thought about was what if this would’ve happened at Tugfest? Can you imagine?” he said.
City Administrator Edwin Choate said the levee will remain closed. The full extent of damage to the levee will need to be determined after CP power washes the levee. “Until that happens, frankly, we can’t see the extent of the damage down there,” he said.
Choate did praise the forthrightness of the railroad.
An official cause for the derailment has not yet been released. A Youtube video that contains audio from the derailment says they had passed a section of broken track that may have caused the derailment.
“CP9716 North, hit a broken rail just past the south switch of LeClaire. I do believe we are on the ground,” the audio says to a CP dispatcher, referring to the derailment.
“We went over about a two-foot piece of broken rail, it’s pretty rough. And then we lost our air. And as far as we can see back, we’re missing a bunch of our train.”
010320-qc-train-derail-006
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-004
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-010
A Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire .
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, kschmidt@qctimes.com
010320-qc-train-derail-008
Tonya Schaefer shows the 'lucky penny' she was given by the manager at the American Pickers store in LeClaire just before a train derailment that just missed their car Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-002
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-007
Tonya and Mike Schaefer of Guttenberg, Iowa, have a drink at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa after a train derailment just missed their car Friday at about 11 a.m.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-014
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-013
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-011
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-003
Emergency crews respond to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday at about 11 a.m.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-001
Emergency crews respond to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire on Friday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, kschmidt@qctimes.com
010320-qc-train-derail-012
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire, Friday at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on-site.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-009
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
010320-qc-train-derail-005
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Train derailment
A train has derailed in downtown LeClaire.
Photo courtesy of Ryan Burchett of Mississippi River Distilling Co
train 2
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
Courtesy of Kayla Lewis
train 1
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
Courtesy of Kayla Lewis
