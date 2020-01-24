Here's what we have so far:
Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours
Bellevue schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland schools, delayed 2 hours
Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood schools, delayed 2 hours
Durant schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Louisa-Muscatine school, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, delayed 2 hours
Mourning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.