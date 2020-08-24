Update: NWS heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Update: The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Quad-City region. It will be in effect until 7 p.m.
WHAT: Heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 for several hours.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 7 p.m. this evening.
IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work, spend time outside or are still cleaning up damage from storms. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
Earlier report: The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for this afternoon because of expected high temperatures and humidity.
The statement reads,
"Temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s this afternoon will combine with increasing humidity to push heat-index readings into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees early this afternoon.
"Some spots may even see heat indices in the low 100s for brief period.
"This heat will continue into the early evening and then diminish with sunset.
"If outdoors wear light and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks."
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.