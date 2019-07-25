Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 60-year-old Mark Anderson both died of an accidental drowning in a pool at a home owned by John K. Wisor at 1125 Jersey Ridge Road located in the Village of East Davenport. Police officials later told the Des Moines Register that the men were house-sitting the home and went for a swim.
The swimming pool at 1100 Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport is located inside this locked gate. Two men drowned there Monday, Davenport police said. It is the home of Village businessman John Wisor, who reportedly was not at home when the accident occurred.
One of the men who drowned Monday in a backyard swimming pool was attempting to rescue the other, Davenport police have confirmed.
Surveillance video at the home off Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport, owned by businessman John Wisor, captured the accidental drownings of Mark Anderson and Ken Anderson, who were not related.
The men were house-sitting for Wisor and had been out with friends before returning to check on the house. Ken Anderson entered the pool, got into trouble in the water, and Mark Anderson tried to rescue him, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday.
"It certainly appears that way from the video," he said of the accident.
A friend who had been with the Andersons earlier in the day went to Wisor's house Monday evening, looking for the men. Police were called to the house shortly before 9 p.m. and began an investigation that since has been declared accidental drownings.
Many people have speculated on social media this week about what may have happened to the men, given the unusual circumstances of a double drowning of adults in a backyard swimming pool.
