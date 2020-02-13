UPDATE: Probability of major spring flood on Mississippi River is 95%

Flood insurance

The City of Davenport has purchased excess flood insurance from the private market and has increased its federal flood insurance to the maximum in preparation for any severe flooding that may occur this spring and summer.

Davenport’s Finance Director Brandon Wright said that the excess flood insurance, purchased for $60,000, is for $1 million each the Freight House, Union Station and Modern Woodmen Park.

In order to get that much insurance from the market, the federal insurance had to be increased to the maximum of $500,000 per building. The city had not been keeping that much insurance on the buildings but given the threat of severe flooding, it made sense for the city to add more.

“It’s been a long time since we incurred substantial damage to those structures, so while we had been carrying flood insurance on them it wasn’t a lot,” Wright said.

“Since there is a high chance of flooding this year we thought we should buy more just in case,” he added. “The federal program has a $500,000 cap on each building. We purchased market excess flood insurance that would write policies above and beyond that $500,000 per building.

“The reason we were able to get the $1 million per building is because we are now carrying the full $500,000 federal insurance,” Wright said.

“We’ve been working through our brokers for several months,” he said, adding that there are many brokerages and agencies who are not writing insurance policies for the Mississippi River.

“The rates we got were pretty good, $1 million per building, or a total of $3 million, for $60,000,” he added. “This is what we could get at an affordable rate.”

Wright said that of the three — Freight House, Union Station and Modern Woodmen Park — the ballpark is the property that is protected best against flooding, but if something happened to that flood protection the park would incur the greatest damage and costs.

The policy goes into place March 1, Wright said, “so keep your fingers crossed that we don’t have anything happen before then.”

-Thomas Geyer