TAYLOR RIDGE -- A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on $1 million bond in connection with an incident Friday, when a deputy's gun discharged during a struggle.
Amber Summers, 34, of Taylor Ridge, is being held in Rock Island County Jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Summers went by the name of Whitcomb at one time, according to county documents.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff's Department:
A deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived. he saw two people flee.
The deputy chased them and caught up with a woman who resisted arrest. During a struggle, she tried to disarm the deputy, and a single shot was fired from his gun.
Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.
Summers is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing Feb. 13 in Rock Island County Court.
A male suspect remains at large.
The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about this incident to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
