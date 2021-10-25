Update: UAW wants temporary injunction in Deere strike to be vacated

“Not one allegation of actual damage to property, or a single arrest, supports these assertions that wanton lawlessness on the picket line threatens the Plaintiff and the public,” according to the UAW’s motion to vacate the injunction.

“It was an abuse of discretion for the District Court to grant injunctive relief without notice, without a hearing, and based exclusively on information supplied by one party.

“Here, a temporary restraining order petition was considered without a hearing or even notice to the Defendants and was followed by a six-page order being issued all within one hour and fifty-five minutes.”

The behavior by picketers, deemed unlawful by Deere and by the judge, has been within the union’s rights, the attorneys argue.

“First and foremost, the alleged ‘unlawful’ behavior is devoid of a single arrest or citation for a violation of the law,” the motion states.

To demonstrate the union has “substantive responses” to Deere & Co’s complaints, union officials submitted an affidavit, signed by Local 281 Chairman Michael Mansker.