Here's the list with newest additions.
Alwood schools, dismissing 2 hours early
Andrew schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Bellevue schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Bennett schools, dismissing at noon.
Bettendorf schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Camanche schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Clinton schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Calamus-Wheatland schools, dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Columbus Junction schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.
Delwood schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.
Easton Valley schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Lourdes school, dismissing at 1:20 p.m.
Maquoketa schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Muscatine schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Northeast schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
North Cedar schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Pleasant Valley schools, dismissing 2 hours early. Junior high will dismiss at 12:55 p.m., elementary schools at 1:30 p.m., and the high school will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Prince of Peace school-Clinton, dismissing 2 hours early.
Riverdale schools-Port Byron, dismissing 2 hours early.
River Bend schools #2, dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Rockridge schools, dismissing at 1 p.m.
Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.
Tipton schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Trinity Lutheran School-Davenport, dismissing at 1 p.m.
West Liberty schools, closed
Unity Christian-Fulton School, dismissing at 1 p.m.
