Updated growing list: Cancellations, changes due to concerns related to spread of coronavirus

Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.

• CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race has been canceled. The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. is cancelling this year’s event due to the recent developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa. CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date.

• University of Illinois Extension is cancelling or postponing many events amid COVID-19 Pandemic including: The Mercer County 4-H Soup Supper that was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at the Aledo Fire Station; the Spring Series of Home Horticulture that was to take place on Mondays, March 16 – April 20 at the Rock Island County Extension office in Milan; Tools to Manage Diabetes, that was to take place March 26, 2-3:30 p.m., at River Valley District Library, Port Byron.

Postponed events include: The Rock Island County Extension & 4-H Foundation’s Pork Chop Dinner & Pie Auction.

• The Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled.