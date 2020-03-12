Updated growing list: Cancellations, changes due to concerns related to spread of coronavirus

Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.
• CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race has been canceled. The Center For Active Seniors, Inc. is cancelling this year’s event due to the recent developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa. CASI is working with local health officials and city leaders to determine if there will be an opportunity to reschedule the race for a later date.
• University of Illinois Extension is cancelling or postponing many events amid COVID-19 Pandemic including: The Mercer County 4-H Soup Supper that was scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at the Aledo Fire Station; the Spring Series of Home Horticulture that was to take place on Mondays, March 16 – April 20 at the Rock Island County Extension office in Milan; Tools to Manage Diabetes, that was to take place March 26, 2-3:30 p.m., at River Valley District Library, Port Byron.
Postponed events include: The Rock Island County Extension & 4-H Foundation’s Pork Chop Dinner & Pie Auction.
• The Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled.
• LATEST: This event has been canceled. Top college cheer squads and dance teams from 14 states will compete for national championships at St. Ambrose University beginning Friday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the event will not be open to the general public as planned.
Admission to the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships will be limited.
No tickets will be sold at the door for the general public and individuals who purchased tickets in advance may return them for a refund.
• 35th annual Grand Parade sponsored by the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., along with the society's Gathering of the Clan Luncheon on Friday and Post Parade Bash on Saturday have been canceled.
• Permits for all scheduled tours of the Illinois State Capitol Building and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building have been canceled.
• Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging Announces closure of all senior congregate meal sites in their 10 county Planning and Service Area.
Area Agencies on Aging in Illinois were also directed to cancel all group activities at Senior Centers.
Announcements will be made when the senior congregate meal sites, senior center activities and group learning activities are resumed.
• The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has canceled all in-person spotter training for Spring 2020, based on guidance from NWS leadership and the CDC, to insure that the NWS mission of protecting lives and property is not disrupted.
• Special Olympics Iowa has canceled its Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 in Iowa City because of concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
• The National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately. This includes the Quad-Cities flight scheduled April 16. Veterans and guardians planning to take the April 16 flight will be rescheduled for the first available flight when the COVID-19 suspension has been lifted by the National Honor Flight headquarters.
• The taco dinner planned for March 18 by East Moline American Legion Post 227 has been canceled.
