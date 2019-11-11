Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Here's the list.
Andrew Community Schools, delayed 2 hours
Bellevue Schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus/Wheatland Schools, delayed 2 hours
Camanche Schools, delayed 2 hours
Central DeWitt Schools, delayed 2 hours
Clinton Schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood Schools, delayed 2 hours
Durant Schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa Community Schools, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine Schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar Schools, delayed 2 hours
Northeast Community Schools, delayed 2 hours
Prince of Peace School, Clinton, delayed 2 hours
Tipton Schools, delayed 2 hours
Unity Christian School in Fulton, closed
Wilton Schools, delayed 2 hours
