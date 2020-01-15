Here's an updated list with the latest additions.
AlWood schools, delayed 2 hours
All Saints school, closed
Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours
Assumption High School, closed
Andrew schools, closed
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett schools, closed
Bettendorf schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland, closed
Camanche schools, closed
Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours
Central DeWitt Community Schools, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours
Clinton schools, closed
Columbus Junction schools, closed
Davenport schools, closed
Delwood schools, closed
Easton Valley schools, closed
Eastland schools, closed
East Moline Christian School, closed
Erie schools, delayed 2 hours
Geneseo schools, delayed 2 hours
Hamilton Technical College, 1 hour delay
Louisa-Muscatine schools, closed
Lourdes school-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, closed
Mercer County schools, closed
Morning Sun schools, closed
Morrison schools #6, closed
Muscatine Community College, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine schools, closed
Northeast schools, closed
North Scott schools, closed
North Cedar schools, closed
Orion schools, delayed 2 hours
Palmer College, late start at 9:20 a.m.
Pleasant Valley schools, closed
Prince of Peace school-Clinton, Closed
Prophetstown, Lyndon, Tampico, delayed 2 hours
Quad-City Christian School, delayed 2 hours
Riverbend schools #2, delayed 2 hours
Riverdale schools-Port Byron schools, delayed 2 hours
Rivermont Collegiate-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours
Rockridge schools, closed
Sherrard Schools, delayed 2 hours
St. Paul school-Davenport, closed
Tipton, delayed closed
Trinity Lutheran school-Davenport, closed
Unity Christian schools, closed
Wapello schools, closed
Wilton schools, closed
West Liberty schools, closed
