UPDATED: Miller-Meeks' attorney looking for rejected ballots in contested Iowa U.S. House race

Miller-Meeks’ legal team filed a motion last month to dismiss the case, arguing that "more than a century of precedent" required that Hart exhaust all legal remedies at the state level before taking her case to Congress.

However, the 1969 federal law under which Hart is challenging the election outcome does not require exhausting all state legal challenges. The House also is not necessarily bound by past precedent.

Regardless, Miller-Meeks' attorney Alan Ostergren contends Hart has failed to show she is entitled to the seat, arguing her attorneys "cherry picked" ballots in her favor "that represent routine election administration issues that occur in every election in every county." However, Miller-Meeks' motion to dismiss did not include additional uncounted votes, with Monday's request for rejected indicating her legal team may be hedging its bet should its motion to dismiss be denied.

During a call with reporters last month, Ostergren said the legal team was not yet at the point "to come forward with specific examples."