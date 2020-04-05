UPDATED: Scott County reports first death from COVID-19; Rock Island reports four more positive cases
UPDATED: Scott County reports first death from COVID-19; Rock Island reports four more positive cases

  • Updated
Coronavirus
CDC via AP, File

Scott County has its first fatality from COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

The person was an elderly adult, age 81 or older.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual’s family,” said Edward Rivers, Scott County Health Department director. “Scott County Health Department and our partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19.”

Iowa had 83 additional confirmed cases announced Sunday, for a total 868 positive cases.

Of those, Scott County had three confirmed cases of adults, ages 18-40. Muscatine County had six confirmed cases, two adults in the 18-40 age range, three in the 41-60 age range, and one aged 61-80.

In total, Scott County has 41 confirmed cases, with one death. Muscatine County has 33 cases, with one death.

Rock Island County reported four more people testing positive, bringing the total number in the county to 46. They are:

  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

Illinois reported 899 new cases and 31 deaths on Sunday. Illinois has a total of 11,256 positive cases and 274 deaths to date.

