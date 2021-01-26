Updated: Some schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather

Here's the school closing and delayed start list.
All Saints, closed
Amboy, closed
Annawan #226, virtual learning
Assumption, closed
Bellevue, closed
Bennett, 2 hour late start
Bettendorf, closed
Calamus-Wheatland, closed
Carbon Cliff -Barstow #36, closed, Remote Learning Day
Central DeWitt, closed
Chadwick-Millegeville, closed, Remote Learning Planning Day
Clinton Community Schools, Virtual Learning
Davenport, closed
Durant schools, closed
East Moline Christian, closed
Easton Valley, closed
Eastland #308, closed
Jordan Catholic, closed
Kewanee, Virtual Learning
Louisa-Muscatine, closed
Morning Sun Elementary, 2 hour late start
Morrison #6, closed, no remote learning
Muscatine, closed
Sterling Newman, closed
North Cedar, 2 hour late start
North Scott, closed
Palmer, closed
Pleasant Valley, closed
Prince of Peace, closed
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, closed
Quad-Cities Christian (Preschool-12), closed
Riverdale #100, closed. Remote Learning Day for B day students
Rivermont Collegiate, opening 10:30 a.m.
Rock Falls #13, Virtual Learning
Rock Falls High School, Remote Learning Day
Rock Island-Milan, Virtual Learning Day
Rockridge, closed
Seton Catholic, closed
Sherrard, Remote Learning Day
Silvis, Virtual Learning Day
St. Paul's Lutheran in Moline, closed
Trinity Lutheran, closed
Unity Christian-Fulton, closed