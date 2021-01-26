 Skip to main content
Updated: Some schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather
Updated: Some schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather

Here's the school closing and delayed start list.

All Saints, closed

Amboy, closed

Annawan #226, virtual learning

Assumption, closed

Bellevue, closed

Bennett, 2 hour late start

Bettendorf, closed

Calamus-Wheatland, closed

Carbon Cliff -Barstow #36, closed, Remote Learning Day

Central DeWitt, closed

Chadwick-Millegeville, closed, Remote Learning Planning Day

Clinton Community Schools, Virtual Learning  

Davenport, closed

Durant schools, closed  

East Moline Christian, closed

Easton Valley, closed

Eastland #308, closed

Jordan Catholic, closed

Kewanee, Virtual Learning  

Louisa-Muscatine, closed  

Morning Sun Elementary, 2 hour late start

Morrison #6, closed, no remote learning

Muscatine, closed

Sterling Newman, closed  

North Cedar, 2 hour late start

North Scott, closed

Palmer, closed

Pleasant Valley, closed

Prince of Peace, closed 

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, closed 

Quad-Cities Christian (Preschool-12), closed

Riverdale #100, closed. Remote Learning Day for B day students

Rivermont Collegiate, opening 10:30 a.m.

Rock Falls #13, Virtual Learning

Rock Falls High School, Remote Learning Day

Rock Island-Milan, Virtual Learning Day

Rockridge, closed

Seton Catholic, closed

Sherrard, Remote Learning Day

Silvis, Virtual Learning Day

St. Paul's Lutheran in Moline, closed

Trinity Lutheran, closed

Unity Christian-Fulton, closed  

United Township, Virtual Learning Day

Wapello 2 hour late start

West Liberty, Virtual Learning Day

Wilton, closed

Quad-City Times​

