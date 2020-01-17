{{featured_button_text}}
School closing logo

Here's the list with newest additions.

Alwood schools, dismissing 2 hours early

Andrew schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Bellevue schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Bennett schools, dismissing at noon.

Bettendorf schools, dismissing 2 hours early.

Clinton schools, dismissing 2 hours early.

Calamus-Wheatland schools, dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, dismissing 2 hours early.

Columbus Junction schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.

Delwood schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.

Easton Valley schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Lourdes school, dismissing at 1:20 p.m.

Maquoketa schools, dismissing 3 hours early.

Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon

Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.

West Liberty schools, closed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments