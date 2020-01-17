Here's the list with newest additions.
Alwood schools, dismissing 2 hours early
Andrew schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Bellevue schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Bennett schools, dismissing at noon.
Bettendorf schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Clinton schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Calamus-Wheatland schools, dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Carbon Cliff-Barstow schools, dismissing 2 hours early.
Columbus Junction schools, dismissing at 2 p.m.
Delwood schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Eagle Ridge School-Carbon Cliff, dismissing at 1 p.m.
Easton Valley schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Lourdes school, dismissing at 1:20 p.m.
Maquoketa schools, dismissing 3 hours early.
Sherrard elementary schools, dismissing at noon
Sherrard junior and senior high schools, dismissing at 11 a.m.
West Liberty schools, closed
