UPDATED: The Davenport Police Department has identified the victim from Tuesday night's fatal crash as Donald C. Barton age 52 from Rural Muscatine County.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in west Davenport.
The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m., Tuesday. Davenport police and firefighters along with Medic EMS responded to the W. River Drive and Rockingham Road ramp.
You have free articles remaining.
A motorcycle was traveling from Rockingham Road onto W. River Drive when it crashed, police said in a news release. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ramp was closed for a short time during the investigation by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.