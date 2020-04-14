Upper Mississippi River 'endangered' by climate-induced flooding

"In the past seven or eight years, the Mississippi Rivers & Towns Initiative has been successful in increasing appropriations to the Corps of Engineers in a significant amount," he said.

The name of the study is “Keys to the River 2020: An Upper Mississippi River Flood Risk, Sediment and Drought Management Study."

The goal of studying the river basin as a whole is that engineers and other planners will come up with projects or actions that could be undertaken by individual cities and states and so everything isn't left to the federal government, Dorothy said.

Gallagher said that already was beginning to happen with a revolving loan fund advocated by the Mississippi Rivers & Towns that helps cities, towns and counties fund projects, then pay the money back so it could be used elsewhere.

American Waters also is advocating that, going forward, more input be sought from urban areas. Many meetings so far have been in rural areas where the desire to protect farm ground in paramount, Dorothy said. There also is a feeling that many levee engineers "wish to maintain the status quo," according to the American Rivers news release.

Is funding for major water infrastructure projects possible when the federal treasury is being drained for COVID-19-related economic recovery?