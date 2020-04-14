Upper Mississippi River 'endangered' by climate-induced flooding

The Upper Mississippi River has been designated the No. 1 "most endangered" river in the United States for 2020 by American Rivers, a nonprofit environmental group based in Washington, D.C.
The reason: "increasingly severe flooding fueled by climate change," according to a news release.
The Upper Mississippi is the 1,243 miles of river from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to Cairo, Illinois. It is the area that flows past the Quad-Cities; in fact, it forms the entire eastern border of Iowa and western border of Illinois.
Significantly, the No. 2 most-endangered river on American Rivers' annual listing is the Lower Missouri, and for the same reason: flooding. The Lower Missouri forms the entire western border of Iowa.
American Rivers has three major criteria for listing:
• The magnitude of the threat;
• The significance of the river to human and natural communities;
• A major decision relating to the river is coming up in the next year, and the public can help influence that decision.
That decision is whether the U.S. Congress, along with affected states, will fund the second phase of a study led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could lead to a transformational change in how the United States manages rivers and floodplains.
The watershed basin-wide study would consider, among other things, nature-based solutions for flooding, said Olivia Dorothy, an East Moline resident who is director of America Rivers' Upper Mississippi River Basin area.
These solutions could include setting levees farther back, giving the river more room in which to spread out, and in some cases actually breaching levees.
Another example could be modification in the extensive underground tiling, or drainage, systems that underlie most Midwest farm land. These tiles eliminate wet areas, but they also increase the speed and volume of water leaving the land and entering streams and rivers, thereby increasing flooding, she explained.
Farmers are not going to tear up their drainage systems, but perhaps a dam could be installed at the end of a tile, closing it during the off-season when there aren't crops in the field, allowing the land to hold more water, she said.
The basin-wide approach
Bob Gallagher, the mayor of Bettendorf who co-chairs the Mississippi Rivers & Towns Initiative, is optimistic that Phase Two of the study will be funded. "That's going to happen," he said. "Hopefully this summer."
"In the past seven or eight years, the Mississippi Rivers & Towns Initiative has been successful in increasing appropriations to the Corps of Engineers in a significant amount," he said.
The name of the study is “Keys to the River 2020: An Upper Mississippi River Flood Risk, Sediment and Drought Management Study."
The goal of studying the river basin as a whole is that engineers and other planners will come up with projects or actions that could be undertaken by individual cities and states and so everything isn't left to the federal government, Dorothy said.
Gallagher said that already was beginning to happen with a revolving loan fund advocated by the Mississippi Rivers & Towns that helps cities, towns and counties fund projects, then pay the money back so it could be used elsewhere.
American Waters also is advocating that, going forward, more input be sought from urban areas. Many meetings so far have been in rural areas where the desire to protect farm ground in paramount, Dorothy said. There also is a feeling that many levee engineers "wish to maintain the status quo," according to the American Rivers news release.
Is funding for major water infrastructure projects possible when the federal treasury is being drained for COVID-19-related economic recovery?
Dorothy says she thinks so; she thinks it can be part of the recovery when the crisis passes.
Water infrastructure "was a big part of the stimulus to get people back to work after the Great Depression," she said.
But rather than building dams and flood-control structures as happened then, maybe this time there can be projects that "give rivers room to flood in a safe way and restore habitat," she said.
Downpours expected to continue
Scientists estimate that extreme downpours in the U.S. could increase by 400% by the end of this century, according to the American Rivers news release.
One study found that the magnitude of 100-year floods in the Mississippi Basin has increased by 20% over the past 500 years, with much of that increase being caused by the combination of river development and climate change, the release states.
A November 2019 study, Climate Change and the American Mind, found that a majority of Americans are worried about harm from extreme events in their local area, with 58% concerned about harm from flooding.
The harshest impacts of climate change are often most prevalent in communities of color and economically disadvantaged communities, Dorothy said.
"America’s 'Most Endangered Rivers' program is a call to action to save the rivers our nation depends on for clean drinking water, a strong economy and connection with each other and the natural world,” Bob Irvin, President and CEO of American Rivers, said in the news release.
