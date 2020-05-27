Uptown Bar and Grill in Davenport wins appeal to obtain liquor license

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of Uptown Bar and Grill has won an appeal with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to obtain a liquor license that had been denied him by the city of Davenport earlier this year.

Owner Shawn Cirlos said he had spent a great deal of money improving the property at 1720 E. Kimberly Road, and with the liquor license he would be able to compete on a level playing field with other restaurants, especially now that COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened in Iowa.

“I’ve had 10 liquor licenses in Iowa, and I’ve never had a license suspended, revoked or even a warning,” he said.

Cirlos said many of the complaints the city based denying the liquor license on were for police calls to the former Spartans Pub, 2025 Hickory Grove Road, which he sold in July 2019.

He said police were dispatched to the pub more than 35 times between August and December, and those numbers were used against him, even though he didn’t own the pub at that time.

Cirlos also owns Black Sheep in Rock Island, which has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of alcohol, Uptown Bar and Grill will focus on food, he said, but added, “Still, everybody wants to drink a beer with their burger.”