Uptown Bar and Grill in Davenport wins appeal to obtain liquor license

The owner of Uptown Bar and Grill has won an appeal with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to obtain a liquor license that had been denied him by the city of Davenport earlier this year.
Owner Shawn Cirlos said he had spent a great deal of money improving the property at 1720 E. Kimberly Road, and with the liquor license he would be able to compete on a level playing field with other restaurants, especially now that COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened in Iowa.
“I’ve had 10 liquor licenses in Iowa, and I’ve never had a license suspended, revoked or even a warning,” he said.
Cirlos said many of the complaints the city based denying the liquor license on were for police calls to the former Spartans Pub, 2025 Hickory Grove Road, which he sold in July 2019.
He said police were dispatched to the pub more than 35 times between August and December, and those numbers were used against him, even though he didn’t own the pub at that time.
Cirlos also owns Black Sheep in Rock Island, which has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of alcohol, Uptown Bar and Grill will focus on food, he said, but added, “Still, everybody wants to drink a beer with their burger.”
After a hearing in which Cirlos contested the decision of the city of Davenport denying his liquor license, Administrative Law Judge Kristine Dreckman in a March 27 ruling found that the city failed to show evidence that Cirlos knowingly permitted illegal activity on the Spartans’ property, or failed to cooperate with authorities.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the city did not appeal the decision.
Cirlos’ attorney, Mike Meloy, said the reversal was an important victory for the small-business owners in the city of Davenport.
“Business owners have the right to promptly receive licenses for the operation of their business from the government without being unduly impeded by local city councils or government bureaucrats.”
Since the COVID-19 restrictions, Cirlos had been doing only dinner carryout and curbside hours at Uptown.
But with the restrictions being lifted, Uptown Bar and Grill is now open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
While awaiting to open the restaurant fully amid the COVID restrictions, Cirlos launched a new coffee venture, Coffee Society, that occupies a small portion of the inside of Uptown. The coffee shop is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
