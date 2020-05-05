UTHS is planning a virtual graduation ceremony in May, and hopefully in-person version in August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It remains to be seen if United Township High School will have an in-person graduation. But one thing is certain, it’s original date for such — May 30 at the TaxSlayer Center — is out.

If UTHS does have an in-person ceremony at the TaxSlayer, it will likely be Aug. 2.

A virtual ceremony is certain.

Of course, the reason it will have a virtual ceremony is because of the coronavirus, and how it's affecting things.

“We will have a virtual ceremony,” said Jay Morrow, UTHS District 30 superintendent. The plan is for that to take place on May 30, he said. “We’ve just got to work out all the details of how we get it filmed and all put together.”

Governor JB Pritzker’s pronouncement recently that the stay-in-place order will last through the end of May guaranteed the original in-person graduation date was no longer an option.

The program will be streamed, Morrow said, but will not be a live show. One thing he knows right now is that the district has a little time to put something together.