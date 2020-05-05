UTHS is planning a virtual graduation ceremony in May, and hopefully in-person version in August

It remains to be seen if United Township High School will have an in-person graduation. But one thing is certain, it’s original date for such — May 30 at the TaxSlayer Center — is out.
If UTHS does have an in-person ceremony at the TaxSlayer, it will likely be Aug. 2.
A virtual ceremony is certain.
Of course, the reason it will have a virtual ceremony is because of the coronavirus, and how it's affecting things.
“We will have a virtual ceremony,” said Jay Morrow, UTHS District 30 superintendent. The plan is for that to take place on May 30, he said. “We’ve just got to work out all the details of how we get it filmed and all put together.”
Governor JB Pritzker’s pronouncement recently that the stay-in-place order will last through the end of May guaranteed the original in-person graduation date was no longer an option.
The program will be streamed, Morrow said, but will not be a live show. One thing he knows right now is that the district has a little time to put something together.
“There are companies out there that will do that for you at a price,” he said. “And some places are doing it in-house. We’ve got to determine that and put all the pictures together and all the speeches, all of that type of stuff.
“We will be working on that. It will not be live-streamed, of course. So it will basically be a program and we will determine when that date is published.
UTHS finishes school May 22.
As per guidelines of the Illinois State Board of Education, there will be an adjustment to graduation credit requirements.
“There’s a reduction,” Morrow said, citing the isbe.net website in regards to the second semester.
UT will use cap and gowns at its graduation, but it definitely won’t have a drive-up type graduation. “No, no,” Morrow said. “We are holding out that we can do something in person Aug. 2 (at the TaxSlayer Center). If not, we have to do the virtual and have the graduation speakers record their speeches, announcing their names and those type of things.”
What he expects out of that he doesn’t really know.
“I’ve never done a virtual graduation,” he said. “I will let you know when it gets done.”
But there still could be an actual ceremony Aug. 2 at The TaxSlayer Center, too.
“We will have both if allowed,” Morrow said.
