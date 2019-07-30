{{featured_button_text}}
Verizon Wireless

Thousands of people are without cell service Tuesday morning because of a Verizon Wireless outage.

According to downdetector.com, the nationwide outage is affecting folks in a handful of spots throughout the country, including the Quad-Cities, Chicago, St. Louis and Des Moines areas, as well as some spots on the East Coast including Boston and New York. 

Information about the cause of the outage or when it is expected to return was not available Tuesday morning. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments