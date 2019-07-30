Thousands of people are without cell service Tuesday morning because of a Verizon Wireless outage.
According to downdetector.com, the nationwide outage is affecting folks in a handful of spots throughout the country, including the Quad-Cities, Chicago, St. Louis and Des Moines areas, as well as some spots on the East Coast including Boston and New York.
Information about the cause of the outage or when it is expected to return was not available Tuesday morning.
