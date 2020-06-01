Victim's family names woman killed overnight in Davenport unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 22-year-old woman was killed early Monday in an apparently random shooting as she was leaving a protest against police brutality in Davenport, her relatives said.

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight in civil unrest. Kelly joined a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work Sunday night, according to her aunt, Amy Hale of Atchison, Kansas.

Kelly, who is biracial and went by the last name Impinto, and a friend were getting in a vehicle to leave around midnight because the protest outside a Walmart had turned unruly, Hale said.

That's when she was struck in the back by a bullet that went through her shoulder and chest, likely killing her instantly, Hale said. Attempts to resuscitate her were not successful, and Kelly was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and that no arrests had been made. Her family called on any witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting and for an end to violence in the city.

"She was always smiling, always laughing. That's why it's so sad that she was taken in such a violent way," Hale said. "That is not Italia. She was the bright, bubbly big personality in the room."