Muscatine County Medical Examiner Investigator Susie Garrett has released the names of the two victims who died in the Aug. 14 house fire on Stewart Road in Fruitland.
Graham Jared, 45, and his nephew, Ethan Jared, 21, both lived in the home and died in the fire.
Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a call around 6:59 a.m. Aug. 14 of smoke coming from a single family residence at 2504 Stewart Road in Fruitland.
The building is owned by A-1 Self Storage, according to transaction records.
Fruitland Fire reported heavy fire was found on the north side of the building. Officials said the fire response was efficient as crews were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control within 30 minutes. The residence had smoke damage throughout and several rooms sustained heavy fire damage.
The on-scene investigation is complete, but final reports are not. Initial reports found the blaze did not appear intentional. About 20 firefighters responded. The Fruitland Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine, Letts and Wilton fire departments, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is working on the investigation, and Fruitland and Muscatine fire departments are assisting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.