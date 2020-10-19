Victoria Carey: 'To get respect, you have to give it'

Personally, I was taught just to be respectful of law enforcement and just obey the rules. Of course, you are always given (instruction), don’t be defiant, just to obey what they are asking. Just comply with them. Just don't be combative. You just never know what the situation actually may be. So in order to get respect, you actually have to give it. In some cases, in some circumstances, the respect is not given on the opposite end, which actually can escalate any kind of situation.

Being where I was raised, we grew up with it, how to actually listen to your parents or grandparents. They will tell you what they actually had to encounter and how it was growing up and being discriminated against and not being able to eat in the same places or drink out of the same water fountain or being subjected to sit on the back of the bus. Of course, it makes you feel some type of way about law enforcement or those figures in those positions because they’re supposed to protect and serve. And when you look at it from a perspective, they are supposed to protect and serve. However, when you are getting mistreated by individuals for whatever reason that it may be that are not justifiable, then, of course, you are going to want to have answers.