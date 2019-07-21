Crushed rock was added to the Credit Island causeway to fill in holes left when floodwaters washed away the road base on Wednesday as seen during a walking tour of Credit Island to observe the damage from the record-setting flood.
Davenport Parks and Recreation department director Chad Dyson looks over the Credit Island Lodge on Wednesday during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
A look inside the Credit Island Lodge where a couple inches of mud and silt cover the floor on Wednesday during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
A glass bulletin board shows how high the water rose, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood. The Credit Island Lodge is in the background.
Full trees with roots have washed up and been stopped by other trees on the 420 acre island, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, seen during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Wash out areas around the parking area and the War of 1812 Memorial rock, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Chunks of asphalt from the road way have washed up against parking blocks, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Doors on a storage garage were heavily damaged during the flood, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as seen during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Looking down a fairway on the frisbee golf course on Credit Island with new water and sand hazards do to the flood, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
Workers with Davenport's Parks and Recreation department have begun the task of making the roadway passable again so other repairs can be made to Credit Island on Wednesday.
A duck blind that floated down the Mississippi River during the flood, rests against the Credit Island causeway on Wednesday.
A no parking sign leans against a tree that washed down the Mississippi River and rested near the causeway leading to Credit Island, Wednesday.
A gate was damaged by floating trees and other debris, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, during a walking tour of Credit Island and observing the damage it sustained during the record setting flood.
The area under this sidewalk leading to the Credit Island Lodge is washed out after the flood, Wednesday.
The shredded causeway to Credit Island in Davenport looks like it was at the epicenter of the latest California earthquake. That's what 90 days of being submerged in floodwaters will do to asphalt.
On an exceedingly hot walking tour of the island Wednesday with Parks Director Chad Dyson, we encountered all sorts of damage: Fallen or washed-up trees with giant root balls attached, concrete parking posts that fell to their sides when the dirt beneath them washed away.
The silt on the floor and in the window sills of the old lodge is several inches thick, and the doors on the storage garages bowed inward from the pressure of the Mississippi's current. A section of fencing along a ball diamond was destroyed by debris, and the electricity to the island was still out.
We even encountered someone's duck blind; chair still inside and a cabinet still secured by a padlock.
Credit Island looks rough. But it's still lovely.
Among the challenges for Mayor Frank Klipsch's Flood Task Force is to entertain options for the future of Davenport's largest park. With 420 acres, a disc-golf course, rugby, soccer, baseball and softball fields, picnic shelters, playgrounds, a lodge, restrooms and a hard driving surface that circles the whole thing, Credit Island isn't exactly low-maintenance. But what decent public park is, right?
Among the difficult questions before the task force is this one: How much of Credit Island should be restored and should any part of it be left to Mother Nature's pleasure?
"Access to the island is a must," Dyson said. "How that is to be done is part of what the mayor's task force is looking at."
He talked about composite materials that can withstand flooding better than asphalt and about the possibility of needing an engineering study to make sure the lodge is structurally sound before it's put back into commission. Of course, nothing is free, so a decision will have to be made on how much money is invested in the park going forward.
Alderman Rick Dunn's 1st Ward includes Credit Island, and he said, basically, that I'm overthinking it.
"As far as I'm concerned, go in and clean it up like we do anything else," he said. "Maybe the ball diamonds can go. They don't get much use anymore. They'll have the road put back together with some rock in the next few days.
"As far as the lodge goes, we built it to flood. It did what it was supposed to do, and now we'll do what we're supposed to do."
Sounds simple enough.
And that is why it's hard to imagine the mayor's task force doing much of anything about Credit Island, except to decide how much money to spend on the road leading to it. The rear-view mirror reflects the correctness of the decision a decade ago to abandon the golf course on the island. And Dunn no doubt is correct about the ball diamonds being underused.
That basically leaves the maintenance of the roadway and parking areas, the care of the lodge, which is booked for weddings this fall, and the mowing of playground areas.
"My opinion is this is an historical park that is well-loved, especially on the west side of the community," said Dyson, the parks director. "Regular maintenance isn't a burden to our department. There could be an opportunity to naturalize it. Some of that we have done, such as removing the golf course.
"With the sand that washed up, we have some new beaches we didn't have. The idea of camping has been tossed around, but we'd be replicating what's available at West Lake."
When post-flood images first emerged of the damage at Credit Island, things looked bad. Anything covered in giant, downed trees always looks expensive. But those trees didn't come from the island. They simply washed up along the causeway, which Dunn correctly pointed out already is in better shape.
In a city where taxpayers already are burdened with costly flood cleanup, the park appeared to be another tax on resources. But it deserves more credit.
