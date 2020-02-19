VIEWPOINT: Sheriff Bustos shows Butler video but refuses to answer questions

The Rock Island County Sheriff is using a dash-cam video to show two of his deputies' role in a mistaken arrest that has led to a lawsuit by the ACLU, but the deputies are off-camera during the critical portions of the incident.
Sheriff Gerry Bustos and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal called a news conference Wednesday, saying they chose "to make additional statements" about the case against the two deputies because of "extensive media coverage and commentary."
Before and after showing a dash-cam video on a wall screen in a county courtroom, Bustos reiterated his deputies were only on scene at the rest area off Interstate 80 in Rock Island County for two minutes and six seconds.
However, the video does not depict the deputies' conduct, and the sheriff refused to answer any questions or to clarify what was contained in the video.
Deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena are among six officers accused of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest and other counts named in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU out of Chicago is representing Jaylan Butler, a swimmer from Eastern Illinois University who happened to cross paths with Quad-City law enforcement after stepping off a university-hired bus at the rest area southwest of the I-80 bridge around 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019.
Butler and the bus driver said the two deputies, along with an officer from the East Moline and Hampton police departments, mistook Butler for a man being pursued in a possible interstate shooting. Two other officers have not been identified and are named in the lawsuit as John Does.
The video supplied by the county shows a heavy law-enforcement presence along Illinois Route 84 and the interstate. All were in pursuit of a black man suspected of firing a gun at a truck on I-80 in Henry County before fleeing. The man then crashed on the last Illinois exit on I-80 and fled on foot.
Responding officers spotted Butler, a 19-year-old African American, and took him into custody. As a member of a college swim team, returning from an out-of-state swim meet, he was wearing a coat with his school's logo and was heading back to a coach bus bearing the school's logo on both sides, after taking a cell-phone photo.
Butler said he feared for his life when, lying with his face pressed into the snow and a knee in his back, one of the officers put a gun to his head and said, "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."
Bustos on Wednesday acknowledged, "Mr. Jaylan Butler did not deserve to fear for his life that night. For that we are sorry."
But the sheriff walked out of the courtroom after showing the video, refusing to say what his deputies encountered while off-camera, where Butler was being mistakenly detained.
Deputy Pena was carrying a rifle as he exited the county squad, and Deputy Asquini wrote in an incident report — which Bustos released on a DVD after the press conference — that he was the officer who put his knee in Butler's lower back. However, during the press conference, Bustos described their involvement as "only brief interaction."
Portions of Asquini's report also contradict another piece of evidence Bustos supplied at Wednesday's news briefing.
County officials played a 911 call from a witness who was on Interstate 80 and saw the obvious law-enforcement commotion on the east side of the interstate (in the area of the ramp, where the crash occurred). In the recording, the caller is heard describing what she and/or another person in the car saw — the silhouette of a person running across the interstate in the opposite direction of police.
The witness was asked for specifics, including what the person was wearing. But the caller couldn't say and added at the end of the call that they, "couldn't even say it was a man."
However, in Asquini's report of his role in the incident, he wrote, "Upon arrival, I observed the officers had the individual in handcuffs and he was laying (sic) on the ground.
"The male was wearing a black jacket, matching the description given by dispatch. The officers requested my assistance to stay and secure the subject while they responded to the bus to speak with the driver and other occupants.
"I placed my right knee on the subject's lower back."
If a witness told a dispatcher the fleeing subject was a man wearing a black jacket, it wasn't the caller from the 911 tape. And, again, the sheriff refused to answer any follow-up questions.
In a statement by Villarreal, the state's attorney, she wrote, "The events described by Mr. Butler are both shocking and disturbing."
Though one county deputy placed his knee in Butler's back and the other held a rifle, Villarreal's statement continued, "During this interaction, we have yet to find any evidence of wrongdoing," appearing to suggest the "shocking and disturbing" portion of events were unrelated to the deputies' role.
Illinois State Police have said they were looking for Frank Maquan Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, based on vehicle information from the shooting. He was taken into custody several hours after Butler was arrested, but he has not been charged with any weapons violations. While Scott was 6-foot-6 and weighed 230 pounds, Butler was 5-foot-10 and weighed 160 pounds.
As the two county deputies returned to their vehicle after assisting in Butler's detention, one asked the other whether Butler had been the correct suspect, and the deputy replied, "No."
Even so, Butler still was in handcuffs when he was placed in another of the officer's squad cars after the sheriff's deputies left the scene. He later was permitted to retrieve his ID from the bus to provide to police before being released.
Police were searching for 'fugitive' when black teen was taken down at rest stop
More details are emerging in the case of an out-of-town college student who is alleged to have been taken into custody and threatened by local police in a case of mistaken identity.
The American Civil Liberties Union last month filed suit in U.S. District Court in Rock Island on behalf of Jaylan Butler, who was a 19-year-old student from Eastern Illinois University at the time of the Feb. 24, 2019, incident at the Mississippi Rapids Rest Area, just over the Interstate 80 bridge in Rock Island County.
As a member of the EIU swim team, returning from a swim meet in South Dakota in a rented coach, Butler was wearing an EIU coat. The bus had stopped at the rest area to meet with a parent who lives in the Quad-City area and was delivering sandwiches to the team around 8 p.m.
Butler was the last to get back on the bus after taking a selfie to post to the college's social media platforms. As he walked back to the bus, which also had EIU's logo on the sides, police vehicles from several local jurisdictions rushed into the rest area, Butler and the bus driver said.
Within seconds of the squad cars' arrival, Butler said, he was face-down in the snow with an officer's knee in his back, a hand pressing against his neck and a gun pointed at his head. Another officer had a shotgun pointed at him, the bus driver said.
Butler's only similarity to the at-large suspect is both are African-American men.
Bus driver Todd Slingerland and Butler both said one of the officers told the teen: "If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."
Several days after the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus broke news of the ACLU lawsuit, local police are saying their officers on the night of Feb. 24 were on the hunt for a dangerous fugitive in the area. And they have minimized their interactions with Butler.
A Chicago-based attorney for the Hampton Police Department said village employees have received "threatening communication" since the ACLU lawsuit was reported.
The threats, attorney Dominick Lanzito wrote, were the result of omissions in the ACLU lawsuit, regarding the circumstances leading up to Butler's arrest, namely "the officers were in pursuit of an active shooter in the immediate vicinity of where the police encountered Butler."
Police accounts of the manhunt, in addition to a story reported at the time by the Times/Dispatch, indicate police were warning the public that the fugitive was dangerous. The suspect was thought to have fired a weapon at a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 on Interstate 80 near Annawan, and the suspect already was on probation for another weapon-related charge.
An emergency broadcast was issued by Illinois State Police, including a vehicle description, and deputies from Henry and Rock Island counties were on the lookout. While police spotted and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the driver fled, ultimately crashing his vehicle on an I-80 ramp northeast of the rest area.
Residents in the area were warned to lock their doors and garages.
About three hours after police apprehended, then released Butler, the suspect was found in East Moline and taken into custody. No report was made of Butler's apprehension, which included being handcuffed, told he was under arrest for resisting arrest and being placed in a squad car before he was permitted to produce his identification, which was on the bus.
The lack of reports in the case is part of the ACLU's complaint against local police. It also accuses Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, East Moline police officer Travis Staes and Hampton officer Ethan Bush of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, assault, excessive force, battery and other allegations.
Two unidentified officers are named in the suit as "John Doe."
The man identified as the suspect in the alleged interstate shooting, Mark Maquan Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, faces traffic charges in Rock Island and Henry County, but he has not been charged with any firearms violations in connection with the incident on Feb. 24, 2019, according to court records.
Scott is described in court records as being 6' 6" tall and weighing 230 pounds. At the time of the incident, Butler was 5' 10" and weighed 160 pounds — a difference of eight inches and 70 pounds from Scott.
On the day the ACLU lawsuit was reported, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos issued a news release.
In it, Bustos said, a preliminary investigation was conducted, “which determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”
Late last week, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey issued a similar statement: "Due to the pending lawsuit, I am not able to comment in detail, but I can confirm that Officer Staes did have a brief encounter with Mr. Butler, and he handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."
The attorney for the Village of Hampton, Lanzito wrote in a news release Monday that the conduct of all of the responding officers, not just Hampton's Ethan Bush, were appropriate.
"The Village is confident that the facts will prove that the actions of Officer Bush and the officers from the other responding agencies were appropriate, were in conformance with the law, the Constitution, and were taken in order to apprehend an armed and dangerous suspect," he wrote.
Lanzito was asked how he reached the conclusion that all six officers "were in conformance of the law" and was asked whether he was representing all the officers, or had conducted an investigation with third-party law enforcement. He declined to answer the questions, saying only that he is representing Officer Bush, not the others.
He also declined to say why he referred to the apprehended suspect, Scott, as being "armed" when no weapons charges were filed.
As a young African American, Butler said his father taught him how to respond if police ever should approach him: Drop anything he's holding, raise his hands and drop to his knees.
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'
East Moline Police Officer Travis Staes has been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Jaylan Butler and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU,) according to a news release issued Saturday from East Moline Police Chief Jeff J. Ramsey.
The incident involving Butler, a member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, at a time when Staes was assisting in a search for an armed suspect who reportedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 80.
"The suspect crashed his vehicle a short distance from the area where the encounter with Mr. Butler occurred and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended later that evening," Ramsey says.
"The lawsuit filed by Mr. Butler portrays a version of events that is inconsistent with the version of events we have uncovered in our initial review," says Ramsey, who, because of the lawsuit, was not able to add details. He did confirm Staes had "a brief encounter" with Butler and Staes "handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."
Ramsey asks people not to jump to conclusions "based on what has been portrayed in the media and language of the lawsuit. I am confident that the allegations against Officer Staes are without merit," he said in the release.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release Wednesday allegations that two of his deputies, Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, were materially involved in the alleged forceful detention of Jaylan Butler on Feb. 24, 2019, are without merit.
In a lawsuit filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, Staes, Hampton police officer Ethan Bush, and two unknown officers, along with Asquini and Pena, are accused of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, as well as violations of the Illinois Constitution.
Butler, was outside the team’s chartered bus in a rest area near East Moline trying to take a selfie in front of an Illinois “Buckle Up, It’s the Law,” sign when, according to the lawsuit, officers took him down, held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him and even threatened to arrest him for resisting, going so far as to place him in the back of a squad car.
Butler eventually was released after officers realized they had made an error.
While he declined last week to say what police were doing there or offer any information, Bustos issued a press release Monday saying the incident was related to a manhunt for a fugitive.
In his press release Wednesday, Bustos said before the lawsuit was filed, the Sheriff’s Department was “unaware that any incident or use of force had occurred.”
After the lawsuit was filed, Bustos said a preliminary fact finding "determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”
Bustos said the allegations against Pena and Asquini "are without merit.”
In a separate news release Wednesday, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the “State’s Attorney’s Civil Division is committed to defending the Office of the Sheriff and the deputies involved in this litigation and anticipates that a thorough discovery process will develop a more complete picture of the events that occurred on Feb. 24, 2019.”
Editorial: Investigate East Moline incident
"If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off."
That's what 19-year-old Jaylan Butler said police told him last year, with guns pointed at his head near an East Moline rest stop.
The Eastern Illinois University student was on a bus, headed back to Charleston, Ill., with his teammates after a swim meet in South Dakota when he was accosted by several law enforcement officers in what has turned into a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations.
The ACLU of Illinois filed the suit, naming officers from East Moline, Hampton and Rock Island County as defendants. Two others, who could not be identified, also were named.
Butler says he never resisted, never did anything that could be mistaken as a threat, yet he says one officer had a knee in his back, and his head was held down. If he moved, he said, he was told he'd be killed. The bus driver says he heard this, too.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos says his deputies arrived after Butler was detained by officers from other agencies and their interaction with him was brief. He says they are innocent of the allegations.
The lawsuit will hopefully apply justice, but the allegations themselves are harrowing enough that there ought to be a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. And given the number of area law enforcement agencies involved — two police departments, two county sheriff's departments and the state police — we think it warrants the involvement of the Justice Department.
Butler says he was only outside the team bus taking a selfie when he was set upon. The lawsuit and this newspaper's reporting indicate authorities were searching for somebody else and Butler, who is black, was mistakenly thought to be involved.
The lawsuit, however, alleges that even after it was clear Butler wasn't their man, the young man was detained and told he was being arrested for resisting arrest.
There are so many troubling aspects to this, not least the alleged threats. In addition, though, the lawsuit says the officers involved did not document the stop, and Butler says he was ignored at the scene when he said he wanted to file a complaint.
Our efforts to get more information also have been stonewalled.
With the county now the target of a lawsuit, it's clear that if the public is going to get answers outside a courtroom, it will require a thorough and independent investigation.
We believe our elected leaders, at all levels, ought to demand it.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Department denies claims of ACLU lawsuit
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release Wednesday that the allegations that two of his deputies, Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, were materially involved in the alleged forceful detention of Jaylan Butler on Feb. 24, 2019, are without merit.
In a lawsuit filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, East Moline police officer Travis Staes, Hampton police officer Ethan Bush, and two unknown officers, along with Asquini and Pena, are accused of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, as well as violations of the Illinois Constitution.
Butler, a member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, was outside the team’s chartered bus in a rest area near East Moline trying to take a selfie in front of an Illinois “Buckle Up, It’s the Law,” sign when, according to the lawsuit, police took him down, held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him and even threatened to arrest him for resisting, going so far as to place him in the back of a squad car.
Butler eventually was released after officers realized they had made an error, though it remains unclear who or what the officers were searching for.
While he declined last week to say what police were doing there or offer any information, Bustos issued a press release Monday saying the incident was related to a manhunt for a fugitive.
In his press release Wednesday, Bustos said that before the lawsuit was filed, the Sheriff’s Department was “unaware that any incident or use of force had occurred.”
After the lawsuit was served, he said a preliminary fact finding was conducted, “which determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”
Bustos said that, “at this time I am confident that the allegations against Deputies Pena and Asquini are without merit.”
In a separate news release Wednesday, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the “State’s Attorney’s Civil Division is committed to defending the Office of the Sheriff and the deputies involved in this litigation and anticipates that a thorough discovery process will develop a more complete picture of the events that occurred on Feb. 24, 2019.”
Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit
Stepping off a bus at an East Moline rest stop, the out-of-town college student had no idea what was about to hit him.
Jaylan Butler and his teammates from the Eastern Illinois University swim team were at the end of a long day. After competing in a conference championship swim meet in South Dakota, they spent the bulk of Feb. 24, 2019, traveling back to Charleston, Ill., in a rented coach with their school logo plastered on the sides.
The parents of one of Butler's teammates lives in the Quad-Cities, and arrangements were made to meet up with them at the rest area just over the Illinois border past the Interstate 80 bridge.
"The bus was hot," Butler recalled. "We got out to stretch our legs."
Though it was hot inside the bus, the temperature outside was in the teens as the hour approached 8 p.m. Butler, wearing his EIU team jacket, was heading back onto the bus when his coach suggested he take a selfie in front of Illinois' "BUCKLE UP, IT'S THE LAW" sign. The team had been taking pictures throughout the trip and posting them to social media to update parents and others on their location.
"As I took the picture, there was a line of police officers ... they came to a screeching stop in front of me," Butler said. "At that moment, I only knew a couple things to do that my dad always told me."
As a young black man, he had been taught by his dad to never give police a reason to think he would cause trouble. He remembered the lessons, and he dropped his phone, raised his hands, and got on the ground.
He could not imagine what the police wanted with him. But they weren't messing around.
His life was threatened
Bus driver Todd Slingerland knew immediately that something was going wrong.
"I was sitting in the driver's seat, waiting for the parents to get there, and Jaylan was the last one to get back on the bus," Slingerland said. "A car screamed in, and I jumped out of the bus, knowing something was going down that shouldn't be going down.
"As I got out, a second police car came screaming in."
Two officers had Jaylan on the ground — his face pressed into the snow and an officer's knee pressed into his back. One cop was pointing a shotgun, Butler and Slingerland said, and another had a gun pointed at the 19-year-old's head.
"He said, 'If you move, I'll blow your (expletive) head off,'" Butler said.
Slingerland heard the same threat and shouted at the police that Jaylan was his passenger, and they were making a mistake. As he rushed back to the door of the bus and yelled for the coach, two more police vehicles arrived.
"The one officer was telling Jaylan they were going to arrest him for resisting, but how could they arrest him for something he hadn't done?" Slingerland asked. "Their excuse (for taking Butler into custody) was that they thought the bus was being held hostage.
"I had all the lights on, so the bus was lit up. The bus had EIU on the side, and Jaylan was wearing an EIU jacket. I told them to get the sheriff over there because this was a very big mistake.
"They said the sheriff was busy with an active-shooter event."
Meanwhile, Butler's mind was reeling. What in the world was going on?
'Assaulting an innocent victim'
At least two Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies had rushed into the rest area, along with at least one officer from the East Moline and Hampton police departments. The identity of two other officers is unclear.
The reason for their interest in Butler likely will be made known in U.S. District Court in Rock Island, where the ACLU out of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against the six officers, including two who are named as John Does. The suit alleges Butler was the victim of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, failure of bystander officers to intervene in unconstitutional conduct, and assault.
Butler and the bus driver, Slingerland, said they immediately knew the police were making a big mistake. When the police realized it, too, they said, they took off.
"I'm an old Navy man," said Slingerland, who has been an over-the-road driver for nearly 30 years. "I've seen a lot, but I've never seen anybody screw something up as bad as they did this, especially the first two (officers). None of this makes any sense.
"I have all the respect in the world for police officers, but I wanted to body slam that guy who said what he said about shooting Jaylan."
Slingerland said he is certain it was a Rock Island County sheriff's deputy who put the gun to the 19-year-old's head and threatened to shoot him.
"As far as I was concerned, they were assaulting an innocent victim with deadly force," Slingerland said.
Butler said he knew what was happening was wrong. In fact, at one point, he asked for the badge number of the officer who threatened to kill him. He was ignored, he said.
"Mr. Butler informed at least two defendants (officers) that he wanted to make a complaint," the ACLU lawsuit alleges. "The first defendant ignored him. The second defendant said, 'There's nothing I can do.'
"Neither defendant gave Mr. Butler any of the defendants' names, badge numbers, law enforcement agency affiliations, or any other information to enable him to file a complaint."
The officers knew, according to the lawsuit, that they had made a mistake. Then they made matters worse.
"Defendants quickly realized that Mr. Butler was not the suspect for whom they were searching ... informed the local dispatcher that it was a false alarm," the suit states. "After several minutes of forcing Mr. Butler to lie facedown on the ground while handcuffed, defendants allowed Mr. Butler to sit up.
"They did not, however, remove his handcuffs or inform him that he was free to go, even though they had already recognized that Mr. Butler was not the suspect for whom they were searching."
Instead, according to the lawsuit, the officers told Butler he was being arrested for resisting arrest. They took him to a squad car, patted him down, searched his coat pockets, and placed him in the back of a squad car for several minutes. They then removed him from the car, took off the cuffs, and told him to get his ID off the bus.
After producing his ID, Butler was released from police custody, and the officers were gone.
Who were they looking for?
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, whose office will defend the two county deputies named in the suit, said it is her understanding the two John Doe defendants were not with the sheriff's department.
Asked what the officers were looking for that night, Villarreal said, "They were called in to assist on a Henry County incident."
Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka looked up records from Feb. 24 and said no reports were filed by Henry County deputies. Call logs gave hints about what police may have been after.
At 7:02 p.m., Loncka said, Illinois State Police asked for Henry County's assistance in pursuing a man in a vehicle who shot at a truck on Interstate 80 in Annawan.
The records he found showed the suspect vehicle went into Rock Island County and wrecked. He doesn't know where, he said, because he has no record of what happened after the vehicle left Henry County.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said he knew little about the incident but said he was not, as the officers who arrested Butler are said to have claimed, responding to an active-shooter event that night.
Asked to look at the county records to determine what police were responding to on the night of Feb. 24, Bustos replied, "Looks like the closest we can find was a call of a 10-year-old child in Port Byron possibly waving a gun around down by the railroad tracks.
"It was a toy gun. Deputy did follow up with parent."
Sheriff Loncka in Henry County said his deputies asked for Rock Island County's help only after his department was asked by Illinois State Police to assist. But the state police declined to supply any information whatsoever.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records that would explain what police were responding to when they mistakenly took Butler into custody, a FOIA officer responded that no information could be supplied without the name and date of birth of the person arrested.
Despite objections that the FOIA request sought only incident reports related to the events of Feb. 24, the FOIA officer did not respond. A public information officer for the Illinois State Police said last week that she would try to help provide information "ASAP." Five days later, no information was provided.
The fallout for Butler
Before the EIU swim team stopped for dinner in East Moline on Feb. 24, the mood on the bus was upbeat.
"The energy before we stopped was really lively, excited, having a good time," Butler said. "Afterwards ... you could just see the energy change.
"Some people were crying."
Some teammates tried holding Butler's hand, he said. He pulled it away.
"I was their first African American teammate — the first swimmer they'd seen of color," he said. "They were all pretty quiet. After about 10 minutes, I couldn't take the silence anymore."
He made an announcement to his teammates as a way of checking in and reassuring them.
"I said, 'I'm OK. You're OK,'" he said. "I'm kind of glad that I did that."
But Butler said he was putting up a front to hide his anguish. It couldn't last.
"When we switched out drivers at another rest stop, getting off the bus, everyone was next to me, staying as close as possible," he said. "The assistant coach hugged me and said he loved me. That kind of brought on the tears.
"It got harder to keep that front going. I tried my hardest not to cry around them."
His coach encouraged him to call his parents and tell them what happened.
Reliving the events
Butler's parents were angry and upset to hear what police had done to their son, he said.
"I was blessed to have parents who gave me the proper tools (for reacting to law enforcement), which they hoped I'd never have to use," the now-20-year-old said. "It could have gone a different way.
"A kid like me, who has stayed on the straight and narrow, could've been killed. I didn't resist at all. I complied before they told me to do anything."
The ACLU's lawsuit addresses the emotional impact that resulted from Butler's mistaken run-in with police.
"Mr. Butler was traumatized by this incident," the suit states. "Since the event, he has felt angry, scared and depressed. He has had trouble concentrating at school and participating in activities.
"In class the next day, Mr. Butler found himself staring down at the bruises around his wrists, playing the previous night's events in his head until finally he realized his class had ended, and he was the only person still sitting there."
Nearly a year since the incident has passed, Butler's emotions have varied over time.
"In the beginning, and I didn't even know it, it was fear," he said. "As the months went on, it was, Why? Did I do something wrong?
"Then, it became disappointment.
"I know not all officers are like that, but it was pretty disappointing — what it's like to be of color in America."
