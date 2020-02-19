VIEWPOINT: Sheriff Bustos shows Butler video but refuses to answer questions

But the sheriff walked out of the courtroom after showing the video, refusing to say what his deputies encountered while off-camera, where Butler was being mistakenly detained.

Deputy Pena was carrying a rifle as he exited the county squad, and Deputy Asquini wrote in an incident report — which Bustos released on a DVD after the press conference — that he was the officer who put his knee in Butler's lower back. However, during the press conference, Bustos described their involvement as "only brief interaction."

Portions of Asquini's report also contradict another piece of evidence Bustos supplied at Wednesday's news briefing.

County officials played a 911 call from a witness who was on Interstate 80 and saw the obvious law-enforcement commotion on the east side of the interstate (in the area of the ramp, where the crash occurred). In the recording, the caller is heard describing what she and/or another person in the car saw — the silhouette of a person running across the interstate in the opposite direction of police.

The witness was asked for specifics, including what the person was wearing. But the caller couldn't say and added at the end of the call that they, "couldn't even say it was a man."