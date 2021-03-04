Village in Bloom arts festival postponed to 2022

An art piece titled "BMS Butterfly" made by seventh grade Bettendorf Middle School students out of recycled materials is seen on display during the Village in Bloom in the East Village of Davenport.
The Village in Bloom art festival will take another year off.
The festival honoring Quad-City artists Isabel and John Bloom in the Village of East Davenport was to be held May 8. It will instead be May 7, 2022.
The organizers cited "Covid-19 and other concerns," in a news release.
“It was a difficult decision but concern for the safety of the community, as well as participants and volunteers is of the upmost important to us,” Donna Young, event director, said in an news release. “We would rather wait a year so that all of the performances, displays and hands-on activities can be enjoyed to their fullest.”
The free festival includes street sculptures created by students, live performances, street acts, art activities and more.
“We were fortunate that we were able to host six, fun-filled festivals prior to this pandemic,” said Young. “And we are looking forward to building on our success.”
